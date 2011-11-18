Letter to the Editor: Election Alternatives

Can you take the truth?

Politicians and attorneys say that the truth is difficult to define. Maybe, maybe not. I don’t think so.

I believe these statements are true: Politicians lie. Politicians steal. Politicians spend your money, not theirs. Politicians represent themselves, not the people who elect them.

If you could tell them to get our of our house, you would. Goooh.com can replace the politicians with loyal, citizen representatives.

You can help. It can not happen unless citizens make it happen. You need citizen representation to protect you and your family from politicians. If you agree, be true to yourself and join Goooh.com.

Two more truths: 1. We need to do this in the 2012 elections. 2. A lot of people are going to sit on their butts and expect someone else to do the work.

Can you take the truth and the action?

Roy Newsom

Granbury, Texas