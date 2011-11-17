Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:30 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Movegreen Golf Tournament Raises $46,000 for Local Teacher’s Fund

Benefit event also featured spa treatments and a cocktail party

By Patrick Wilkinson for Movegreen Inc. | November 17, 2011 | 6:22 p.m.

Movegreen, a green moving company in Santa Barbara, raised $46,000 with an Oct. 21 golf tournament to give back to the community in conjunction with the Teacher’s Fund.

The event took place at Glen Annie Golf Club and hosted 144 golfers and more than 250 people who attended afternoon spa treatments and an evening cocktail party.

All proceeds and donations were given to the Teacher’s Fund to support local teachers with the materials they need to educate students.

The Teacher’s Fund was created in 2002 when Village Properties realized that teachers were spending money out of their own pockets to bring better quality education for students. Teachers simply go to the Web site www.teachersfund.org and apply for what they need in their classroom.

Strategically named “Futures Golf Tournament,” Movegreen has chosen to directly sow into the lives and futures of the next generation of Santa Barbara. Highlights from the event included a silent auction featuring gifts provided by hundreds of local businesses and organizations, including weekend getaways as well as spa and restaurant packages.

The primary sponsor for the golf tournament was Deckers Outdoor Corporation.

During the golf tournament, there were several hole contests with prizes, including a BMW, Ford F-150 and $10,000. The afternoon commenced with wine tasting and entertainment at the gaming tables as the guests took their turns being pampered with mini manicures, pedicures and massages available to all.

The cocktail party that followed provided guests with formal hors d’oeuvres along with beer, wine and top shelf cocktails. One participant captured the essence of the day as he commented how he has “played in golf tournaments like this for 15 years and this one was the best by far!”

All of the events together wrapped up a day of success not only in providing a great time for all attendees but more importantly, in giving back to the community of Santa Barbara. Movegreen is grateful for the support of all the local sponsors who helped make this event possible.

— Patrick Wilkinson is CEO of Movegreen Inc.

 
