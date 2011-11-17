Santa Claus Is Coming to Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace

Free events are planned from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18

The Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta is anticipating Santa’s arrival from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Food Court by the giant Christmas tree.

He will come back for a second visit on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the same time.

Please bring your cameras and take as many pictures as you like. This all happens during Farmers Market, and there will be music, too.

This is a free event open to everyone.

Click here for the Camino Real Marketplace Facebook page for other holiday activities and performances, or call 805.685.3458.

— Clara van Meeuwen is the office/marketing manager for the Camino Real Marketplace.