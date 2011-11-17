Select Staffing Raises $1,100 and 2,000 Pounds of Food for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Select Staffing sponsored a drive last Friday for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, in conjunction with its sponsorship of the third annual Santa Barbara International Marathon and Half-Marathon.

The drive took place during the 10-hour Expo, during which race participants picked up their registration packets, and was an unmitigated success — raising $1,100 in cash and more than 2,000 pounds of food donations.

Select Staffing knew that it had a terrific opportunity to raise awareness for an important cause in its hometown, as well as a targeted audience in the nearly 3,700 runners who participated in the event. Select contacted the Foodbank and handled the marketing and communication to registered runners, offering a free runner’s pace tattoo (a temporary tattoo that helps runners stick to their pace) to those who brought food or monetary donations to Select’s booth at the Expo.

“We were, of course, pleased to receive Select’s request to sponsor a drive to help our organization,” said Clint Billings, corporate relations coordinator for the Foodbank. “We were in no way prepared for the level of generosity that would come forth during this event. Thanks to Select Staffing’s vision and inspiration to the marathoners, we received enough food and money to distribute over $22,000 in food to Santa Barbara’s hungry.”

“We cannot thank Select Staffing enough for bringing attention to our cause,” said Diane Hadighi, the Foodbank’s community leadership manager. “They were able to accomplish an incredible feat in a very short period of time. We feel fortunate to have such a charity-minded corporate citizen in our community.”

“As privileged as we felt to be a part of the prestigious Santa Barbara Marathon and Half-Marathon, we wanted to do more,” Select CEO and chairman Steve Sorensen said. “Our community is special, and as its largest private employer, it is our duty to give back to those among us in need. We take special note of the generosity of the marathon participants, who made this drive a tremendous success.”

— Lori Weathers is a marketing director for the Select Family of Staffing Companies.