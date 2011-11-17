Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Preparing for Growth, New Leadership

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, the organization that provides financial and other much-needed support to families of children with cancer, has announced the advancement of new organizational objectives including program expansion and new leadership.

The foundation’s executive director, Marni Rozet, will be stepping down at the end of the year while continuing on as an advocate, ally and volunteer for the organization.

“Teddy Bear is poised for amazing things,” Rozet said. “While it was a difficult decision for me to make, I feel it is time for me to spend more time with my children. My commitment and passion for the mission of the organization will always be strong, and I look forward to seeing Teddy Bear take on the next level of growth.”

In anticipation of these changes, the TBCF’s Executive Committee has been working closely with Rozet on a strategic succession and expansion plan to best position TBCF for its new leadership and growth.

“Effective immediately, we will be conducting a focused search for a new executive director. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in growing foundations and the commitment and passion that this job requires,” TBCF board chairwoman Michelle Pickett said. “We are grateful to Marni for allowing us valuable lead time to plan for the transition, and for her dedication in implementing two major fundraising events during this time — both of which reached new levels. It is with excitement and the full support of our board and our staff that we are ready to grow Teddy Bear and reach more families than ever.”

In its ninth year, the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides 10 times more financial assistance than any other national organization that supports children with cancer. Unfortunately, the need continues to grow. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, TBCF has expanded its services into all areas of the Tri-Counties, opening its doors in downtown Ventura this past summer.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer. The objectives of TBCF’s programs are to assist financially and otherwise to ease the burden on and brighten the lives of families of children with cancer. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.