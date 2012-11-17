Gerald Carpenter: UCSB’s ‘Opera Scenes’ Will Thrill, Charm

One of the most eagerly anticipated musical events of the academic quarter at UCSB — those pure young voices singing beloved arias and choruses — the UCSB Opera Workshop will present “Opera Scenes” at 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday in Karl Geiringer Hall/Music Room 1250 (not polite to be late).

Stage direction is by Paul Sahuc, musical preparation by Paul Sahuc and Benjamin Brecher, with Bridget Hough on piano.

The program includes scenes from Wolfgang Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro and The Magic Flute, Seymour Barab’s A Game of Chance, Bedrich Smetana’s The Bartered Bride, Gaetano Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment, Domenico Cimarosa’s The Secret Marriage, Giuseppi Verdi’s Attila, Carlisle Floyd’s Of Mice and Men and Jacques Offenbach’s R.S.V.P.

Barab is a longtime member of the Philip Glass Ensemble, as an organist and pianist. He is best-known for his fairy-tale operas for children — of which the 40-minute, four-character A Game of Chance may or may not be one.

Here is how the composer describes it: “A Representative, the eternal messenger of Fate, brings to each of three young women her dearest wish. Instead of happiness, they find regret — they have not asked for enough.”

Floyd (born 1926) is an American composer from the deep South. He is best known for his operas, many of which are set on his home turf. Of Mice and Men is based on the John Steinbeck novella and was written in 1969, premiering in 1970.

Tickets to “Opera Scenes” is $15 for general admission and $7 for students, with tickets at the door or in advance by clicking here.

