Santa Barbara Central Library Offering Free Kindle e-Books Class

The Santa Barbara Central Library is offering a free class for patrons to learn how to download library e-books to their Kindle devices.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System belongs to the Black Gold Cooperative Library System, which shares access to more than 8,000 current and classic e-books, and more than 3,000 e-audiobooks.

Library patrons with a valid library card may browse, check out and download bestsellers and other titles from home or on the go through the library system’s web site, SBPLibrary.org.

The free class will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 12 in the Townley Room of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Class size is limited to six, and registration is required. Computers will be provided for instruction and participants should bring their own Kindle. Patrons may register for one class by contacting Brent Field at 805.564.5623 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Library cards are free, and all library programs are free and open to the public. Click here for information about library resources, locations and programs.

— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.