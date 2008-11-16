Goleta Valley Historical Society Holds a Barnwarming

The Goleta Valley Historical Society officially opened the David and George Cavalletto Education Center on Sunday afternoon, in a building on the Stow House grounds that was once a packing barn.
The barnwarming celebrated the first part of the historical society’s efforts to renovate the building, which once saw intense activity during Goleta’s commercial agricultural heyday, when the valley’s walnuts, lemons, apricots and other crops were in high demand.
According to Robin Cederlof, the historical society’s president, the building was raised, refurbished and retrofitted to withstand today’s seismic and accessibility standards.
“There is a lot of history in Goleta to tell,” Cederlof said. “And we’re anxious to tell it.”
The display, she said, will be modern but without losing the flavor of the time it depicts.
Funding for the $1.5 million capital campaign has come from local donors and matching grants from various foundations and endowments. The barn’s renovation is just one of the projects the Goleta Valley Historical Society intends to complete.
