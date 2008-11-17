Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:11 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Water Polo: No. 5 Pepperdine Edges No. 7 UCSB on Senior Day

Gauchos' 10-9 loss is the second in a row at home and gives them a 4-4 conference record.

By Lisa Skvarla | November 17, 2008 | 12:36 a.m.

No. 5 Pepperdine broke a 9-9 tie with 2:26 to play in the fourth quarter to capture a 10-9 victory over No. 7 UCSB during a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation contest at Campus Pool on Sunday. The game was the final home contest for six Gauchos seniors — Dane Lindstrom, Michael Machado, Daniel Natalizio, Ratko Paunovic, Miles Price and Travis Watts — who were honored in a pregame ceremony.

With the loss, UCSB falls to 15-10 on the season and finishes the regular season with a 4-4 MPSF record, its best conference mark since 1993 when the Gauchos went 6-4. UCSB also lost its second consecutive game at Campus Pool, ending its home schedule with a 6-2 record. Pepperdine improves to 18-6 overall and 5-2 in conference games.

The Gauchos were first to get on the board when sophomore Brian Bishop posted a six-on-five goal 1:28 into the game. The Waves responded less than a minute later with a six-on-five goal of their own from Andrew Milcovich. With 2:08 left in the quarter, Pepperdine took its first lead of the game with a goal from Grant Miller. He added his second with 29 seconds to go in the first to put the Waves ahead 3-1.

Sophomore Milos Golic cut the Pepperdine lead to two goals 40 seconds into the second quarter when he scored his first of two six-on-five goals. The Waves were able to stretch their lead back to two goals when Milcovich scored his second of the game on a five-meter penalty shot. UCSB fought back and Lindstrom cut the deficit to 4-3 with a power play goal with 5:23 on the clock.

Pepperdine followed with a string of three unanswered goals to jump out to its biggest lead of the game at 7-3. The Gauchos broke their dry spell with back-to-back man-up goals from Price and junior Stefan Partelow during the final minute of the first half to cut the Waves’ lead to 7-5 at the break.

The Gauchos outscored the Waves, 3-2, in the third quarter to trail by just one, at 9-8, heading into the final quarter. Just 35 seconds into the fourth, junior Jesse Tootell scored a six-on-five goal to tie the game, 9-9. The two teams each earned a pair of ejections on which they were unable to capitalize before Pepperdine drew a Gauchos ejection with 2:43 to play. The Waves took a 30-second timeout to set their offense and, with 2:26 on the clock, Adam Hewko scored the eventual game-winner, putting the Waves on top, 10-9.

Lindstrom and Golic led the Gauchos with two goals apiece in the loss. Lindstrom was not the only senior to score; Price and Natalizio each tallied a point during their final game at Campus Pool. Junior goalie Michael Robinson tallied 11 saves in the loss.

Of the Gauchos’ nine goals, eight were during six-on-five advantages. In fact, UCSB went 8-for-14 during its man-up opportunities while Pepperdine was 4-for-12.

Milcovich, who had three goals in the win, led Pepperdine. Goalie John Hahn tallied seven saves for the Waves.

UCSB will take next weekend off from action before heading to the MPSF Tournament hosted by Pepperdine on Nov. 28. The conference tournament winner will earn an automatic bid to the 2008 NCAA Championships.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 