Local News

California Delegation Calls for Federal Aid in Wake of Fires

The Bush administration is urged to grant resources to assist communities affected by the Tea Fire and other blazes.

By Emily Kryder | November 18, 2008 | 3:37 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer, and 38 other House members Tuesday called on the Bush administration to support California’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans and funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Loan Program.

The Major Disaster declaration would provide critical federal resources to help fight the three large fires burning across Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The resources would help protect lives, property and the livelihoods of Californians, as well as aid the recovery and rebuilding process when these fires are eventually extinguished.

“Once again our state has been devastated by a number of serious fires, including the Tea Fire, in our community,” Capps said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our neighbors who were injured or who lost property in the fire, as well as our appreciation for the firefighters and emergency personnel who are fighting the Tea Fire to protect our lives and property.

“As we shift our efforts from extinguishing the fire to recovering from its devastation, it’s critical the federal government step up and provide additional resources to help with the cost of repairing the damage the Tea Fire inflicted on our community. My congressional colleagues and I join with Gov. Schwarzenegger in asking the Bush administration to quickly grant a Major Disaster Declaration so the full resources of the federal government can aid Californians as they fight and recover from these fires.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

