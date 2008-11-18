Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:38 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Football: Inaugural Tremblay Bowl to Be Broadcast on Radio, TV

Catch the game live on AM 1290, or with delayed broadcasts on Cox 8 TV.

By Dave Loveton | November 18, 2008 | 3:21 p.m.

The inaugural Tremblay Financial Services Santa Barbara Bowl will be broadcast live on AM 1290 radio beginning at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, with John Martony calling the action.

In addition, Cox 8 TV will show delayed broadcasts of the Tremblay Bowl on Channel 8 at the following days and times:

» Sunday at 1 p.m.

» Monday at 1 p.m.

» Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The community college bowl game at Santa Barbara City College‘s La Playa Stadium pits Southwestern (7-3, ranked No. 11 in Southern Cal) against Pasadena (6-4, No. 12). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

The world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes will perform before the game and at halftime.

The Rangerettes, who started in 1940 at the two-year school, are the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, performing from coast to coast in the United States and on world tours to Korea, Mexico, Romania, France, Singapore and Ireland.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 