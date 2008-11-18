Football: Inaugural Tremblay Bowl to Be Broadcast on Radio, TV

The inaugural Tremblay Financial Services Santa Barbara Bowl will be broadcast live on AM 1290 radio beginning at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, with John Martony calling the action.
In addition, Cox 8 TV will show delayed broadcasts of the Tremblay Bowl on Channel 8 at the following days and times:
» Monday at 1 p.m.
» Tuesday at 1 p.m.
The community college bowl game at Santa Barbara City College‘s La Playa Stadium pits Southwestern (7-3, ranked No. 11 in Southern Cal) against Pasadena (6-4, No. 12). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes will perform before the game and at halftime.
The Rangerettes, who started in 1940 at the two-year school, are the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, performing from coast to coast in the United States and on world tours to Korea, Mexico, Romania, France, Singapore and Ireland.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.