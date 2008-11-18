Football: Inaugural Tremblay Bowl to Be Broadcast on Radio, TV

Catch the game live on AM 1290, or with delayed broadcasts on Cox 8 TV.

The inaugural Tremblay Financial Services Santa Barbara Bowl will be broadcast live on AM 1290 radio beginning at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, with John Martony calling the action. In addition, Cox 8 TV will show delayed broadcasts of the Tremblay Bowl on Channel 8 at the following days and times: » Sunday at 1 p.m. » Sunday at 1 p.m. » Monday at 1 p.m. » Tuesday at 1 p.m. The community college bowl game at Santa Barbara City College‘s La Playa Stadium pits Southwestern (7-3, ranked No. 11 in Southern Cal) against Pasadena (6-4, No. 12). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes will perform before the game and at halftime. The Rangerettes, who started in 1940 at the two-year school, are the world’s best-known collegiate drill team, performing from coast to coast in the United States and on world tours to Korea, Mexico, Romania, France, Singapore and Ireland. Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click Here to Get Started >