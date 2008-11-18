Football: SBCC’s Harris, Dorset Named APC Players of the Week
It's the second straight American Pacific Conference honor for freshman Trayone Harris.
By Dave Loveton | November 18, 2008 | 4:52 p.m.
Trayone Harris captured his second straight American Pacific Conference football Player of the Week award, and Santa Barbara City College teammate Ken Dorset won his first defensive honor.
Harris, a 5-foot-11 freshman from Los Angeles, averaged 10.8 yards a carry and rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Vaqueros’ final regular-season game, a 45-14 victory at East L.A.
Dorset, a 6-foot-22 sophomore from San Jose, made four tackles and had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in SBCC’s sixth straight victory.
The Vaqueros (6-4) tied Antelope Valley for the APC championship with a 6-1 record.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
