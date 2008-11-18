Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:32 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Sustainability and Schools a Natural Pairing

Funding schools to be 'green' would help cultivate a sense of environmental responsibility in students

By Anjian Wu, Kids Speaking Up | November 18, 2008 | 9:49 p.m.

We have heard the word “green” over and over again. It seems there are few people who haven’t noticed the effects of “greening,” whether it be in the form of hybrid cars or increasing demand for solar power.

Article Image
Anjian Wu

It is estimated that Americans will spend more than $100 billion on green technology, but how much of that should be allocated for schools? After all, the future of our nation relies on our young students. Through setting aside more cash for sustainable practices, schools can kill two birds with one stone by reducing the school’s environmental impact and raising levels of interest and awareness of students.

One possibility could simply be the foods schools serve. As a student, I have heard my fair share of complaints from fellow students about how cafeteria food is unappetizing. By spending the extra money for locally grown or organic foods, schools can improve the health of the student body and reduce fuel costs of food transportation.

Studies have found that children who eat a diet of organic food show levels of pesticides in their bodies that are six times lower than children who eat a diet of food produced with chemical-intensive methods. With new foods, students could feel safe knowing that the food they eat is clean and fresh.

Money also could go to buildings or landscaping. Buildings could be modified to allow more natural light to flow into classrooms, lowering the dependence on electricity and creating a less dungeonlike feel during classes. To combat the cold mornings or blistering afternoons, classrooms could be modified to have better insulation. As for landscaping, funding for more trees on campus can provide natural shading and enhance the scenery, while also lowering the school’s carbon footprint.

Greening schools could involve funding for renewable energies. Solar panels would find much light under the California sun and lower the school’s energy costs. In Hillsdale High School, eight 175-watt panels, paid by grants from BP and support from Home Depot, were installed, saving $164,000 to $300,000 over 10 years.

Academically, promotion of renewable energies could stir student interests in science and technology. Teachers could, for example, have students investigate what orientation would maximize a solar panel’s energy yield.

Sustainability and environmental promotion do not have to be complicated or onerous. Part of a successful campaign against environmental problems, such as global warming, is making sustainability attractive and appealing. Funding schools to be “green” is an excellent opportunity to show that helping the environment and improving lifestyle can go hand in hand.

Dos Pueblos High junior Anjian Wu is a member of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 