Loss of Cox Internet Service Related to Planned Outage
By Noozhawk Staff | November 19, 2008 | 12:50 a.m.
Cox Communications customers in the Santa Barbara area on Tuesday night experienced a “planned outage” in their Internet service from shortly before midnight Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The loss of Internet service, according to the communications company, was to accommodate a system upgrade.
Both a tech support representative and his supervisor, located in Dayton, OH, could not say why local Cox customers were not notified sooner about the outage and acknowledged that it was unusual that there was little, if any warning, given the widespread loss of internet connection. According to the tech center, they were given news of the planned outage only an hour before it occurred. They could not say how many customers were affected by this event.
