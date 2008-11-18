Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:41 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Some Races Remain Close as County’s Vote-Counting Continues

Voter turnout in Santa Barbara County is at 82.55 percent, with 8,500 ballots yet to be counted.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 18, 2008 | 1:57 p.m.

With a record-high — and climbing — voter turnout of 82.55 percent, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office reported that as of Friday, only about 8,500 provisional and emergency ballots need to be counted.

For some of the close races, the most recent results show that the margins have widened; others are still fairly close.

The results show 19th Senate District Democratic candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson trailing Republican Tony Strickland by 2,211 votes overall, despite her strong support from Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties are still counting ballots.

Third District Supervisor-elect Doreen Farr maintains her slim lead over opponent Steve Pappas, widening her margin by a mere five votes to 610 since Friday.

Carpinteria Councilwoman-elect Kathleen Reddington’s 19-vote lead over candidate Steve McWhirter has increased to 42 votes.

Santa Barbara School District candidate Ed Heron’s lead over close rival Charlotte Ware dipped slightly from 418 votes to 414.

The elections office expects to update its results by Wednesday evening.

Write to [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 