Some Races Remain Close as County’s Vote-Counting Continues
Voter turnout in Santa Barbara County is at 82.55 percent, with 8,500 ballots yet to be counted.
By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 18, 2008 | 1:57 p.m.
With a record-high — and climbing — voter turnout of 82.55 percent, the Santa Barbara County Elections Office reported that as of Friday, only about 8,500 provisional and emergency ballots need to be counted.
For some of the close races, the most recent results show that the margins have widened; others are still fairly close.
The results show 19th Senate District Democratic candidate Hannah-Beth Jackson trailing Republican Tony Strickland by 2,211 votes overall, despite her strong support from Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties are still counting ballots.
Third District Supervisor-elect Doreen Farr maintains her slim lead over opponent Steve Pappas, widening her margin by a mere five votes to 610 since Friday.
Carpinteria Councilwoman-elect Kathleen Reddington’s 19-vote lead over candidate Steve McWhirter has increased to 42 votes.
Santa Barbara School District candidate Ed Heron’s lead over close rival Charlotte Ware dipped slightly from 418 votes to 414.
The elections office expects to update its results by Wednesday evening.
