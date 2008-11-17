Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:49 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

VAI’s Don Oparah Helping Advise Governor on Supporting Entrepreneurs

The head of UCSB's Venture Acceleration Initiative is speaking at a conference in Los Angeles this week.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 17, 2008 | 10:58 p.m.

It may be that small business holds the key to economic stability and prosperity in California. To explore that possibility, Don Oparah of UCSB’s Venture Acceleration Initiative will be one of the speakers at the Governor’s Conference on Entrepreneurialism on Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Article Image
Don Oparah
VAI’s specialty, finding ways to bridge the divide between basic research at the university and its commercial applications, will be the subject of Oparah’s discussion, and a breakout session after the conference speakers have made their presentations.

“The bottom line is that there’s a lot of money going into basic research at universities to generate new ideas and new technology, and there’s a lot of money in the venture capital world that goes into investing in new companies, but there’s a gap between the two,” Oparah said.

Investors typically would like to hold on to their money until the discoveries and innovations are a surer bet, he said, while entrepreneurs are often bogged down with the cost and labor of coming up with the kind of infrastructure it takes to get their ideas up and running.

Santa Barbara, for example, has great potential in the tech industry arena, given the kind of research that comes out of UCSB, but is limited by things such as space, cost and the limited number of entrepreneurs willing to take on the challenge of working with the researcher and taking their ideas to the next level.

“That gap exists at UCSB, it exists pretty much at every research university out there to some extent,” he said. Part of the issue, Oparah said, is that neither the universities nor the business communities around them is sure whose role it is to be the go-between that guides the idea from the laboratory to the boardroom.

In UCSB’s case, that job goes to VAI, which within its first year is already involved with several ventures, including biosensors, medical devices, drug delivery systems and explosives detection.

The end result of the conference, Oparah said, should be a short list of recommendations to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on how the state can support California’s entrepreneurs, from legislation to executive orders that could cut the cost and even assist the enterprising businessman in today’s economy.

Write to [email protected]

