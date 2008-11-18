Wanted: Gently Used Clothing for Roosevelt School’s Fire Victims

It is time for some early spring cleaning — all for a good cause.

At least five Roosevelt Elementary School families lost their homes in the Tea Fire. Other Roosevelt families have friends and neighbors who lost everything. So let’s get those closets cleaned out. Bring gently used clothes and shoes and deposit them in the big blue recycling bins in the parking lot at the school, 1190 Laguna St., before Friday.

The families also need suitcases, toiletries, stuffed animals, sleeping bags, work gloves, shoes and cameras.

Another option is to purchase gift certificates to local stores and turn them into the office. Macy’s is offering a 50 percent discount to all fire victims — so donations will go twice as far.

The giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Roosevelt’s cafeteria.

For more information, call Gloria Cavallero at 805.687.9957 or 805.252.5555, Lynn Montgomery at 805.687.7811 or 805.252.3171 or Jeanette Hirschberg at 805.899.3444.

Lynn Montgomery is a Roosevelt Elementary School parent.