Women’s Golf: Sim Sparkles as SBCC Rallies to Claim State Title

Asaka Sim fired a 2-over-par 74 on Tuesday and the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team rallied to capture its second state community college title in the past three years.
The Vaqueros, who started the day four shots off the lead in third place, recorded a season-best 311 at Olivas Links GC to finish 15 strokes ahead of Sacramento City.
“This feels wonderful,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “It’s better than the first one (in 2006) because we have an all-freshman team and this was kind of unexpected.”
SBCC totaled 637 strokes to overtake the first-day leader, Palomar. Sacramento City was second at 652, followed by Palomar (663) and Sierra (664). The title has never been won by a Northern California school.
Asaka Sim’s 79 was the low round of the day. Jessica Ko (Santiago Canyon), Toyahni Beihn (Fresno City) and Samantha Kang (Canada) tied for second at 154, and Ko won a three-hole playoff to determine the runner-up.
SBCC was state champion in 2006 and took second in California last year.
Women’s State Golf Finals
Final round
At par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura
SBCC: 326-311 — 637
Sacramento City: 25-327 —652
Palomar: 322-341 — 663
Sierra: 334-330 — 664
Individual state champion: Asaka Sim, SBCC, 79-74 — 153.
SBCC scores: Sumika Sim 79-78 — 157, Jackie Molstad 84-79 —163, Jenna Boyle 84-80 — 164.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.