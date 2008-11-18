Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:33 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 
 
Women’s Golf: Sim Sparkles as SBCC Rallies to Claim State Title

The Vaqueros, who started the day four shots back in third place, recorded a season-best 311.

By Dave Loveton | November 18, 2008 | 7:19 p.m.

Article Image
Coach Chuck Melendez, right, holds the state championship trophy after the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team came from behind to capture its second title in three years. (Mike Bouffard photo)

Asaka Sim fired a 2-over-par 74 on Tuesday and the Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team rallied to capture its second state community college title in the past three years.

The Vaqueros, who started the day four shots off the lead in third place, recorded a season-best 311 at Olivas Links GC to finish 15 strokes ahead of Sacramento City.

“This feels wonderful,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “It’s better than the first one (in 2006) because we have an all-freshman team and this was kind of unexpected.”

Sim finished at 9-over 153 to take home the individual title. Asaka’s older sister, Sumika, turned in a 78 on Tuesday for a 157 total, good for a tie for sixth. The Vaqueros used a balanced attack, with Jackie Molstad turning in a 79 and Jenna Boyle carding an 80. Molstad finished at 163, one stroke ahead of Boyle’s total.

SBCC totaled 637 strokes to overtake the first-day leader, Palomar. Sacramento City was second at 652, followed by Palomar (663) and Sierra (664). The title has never been won by a Northern California school.

Asaka Sim’s 79 was the low round of the day. Jessica Ko (Santiago Canyon), Toyahni Beihn (Fresno City) and Samantha Kang (Canada) tied for second at 154, and Ko won a three-hole playoff to determine the runner-up.

SBCC was state champion in 2006 and took second in California last year.

Women’s State Golf Finals
Final round
At par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura

SBCC: 326-311 — 637
Sacramento City: 25-327 —652
Palomar: 322-341 — 663
Sierra: 334-330 — 664

Individual state champion: Asaka Sim, SBCC, 79-74 — 153.

SBCC scores: Sumika Sim 79-78 — 157, Jackie Molstad 84-79 —163, Jenna Boyle 84-80 — 164.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

