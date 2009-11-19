Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Beloved Aquatics Icon Rob Gibson Dies

A memorial service and optional 'paddle-out' will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Campus Point

By Debbie Miles-Dutton | November 19, 2009 | 7:43 p.m.

Rob Gibson passed away early Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2009. He was with his brothers in his home, as he wanted.

Gibson was the driving force behind so many programs that served and supported children in the community. He was a veteran State Beach lifeguard, the Refugio Jr. Guard coordinator, the UCSB Jr. Guard coordinator, a swimming and water polo instructor and coach for both UCSB students and local youths, as well as the “grand master” of the Goleta Union School District third-grade swim lesson program. The GUSD program was a priority for Gibson, as he knew how important learning to swim was to children of all socio-economic levels.

He was a tireless advocate for youths. He could see the positive in any child and build on that. He was patient and supportive. His goal was not too produce elite athletes, but to build from the inside out. Build self-esteem, work ethic, commitment to self, family and others. Build strong ties to teammates, stewards of the environment, and strong, healthy bodies and minds.

His friends feel so fortunate to have accompanied him on part of his journey, to have seen his passionate commitment to the community and learned many lessons along the way.

A memorial service to celebrate Gibson will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Campus Point. There will be an optional “paddle-out” for those who would like to honor him on the water as well. If you have a board, bring it. UCSB also will provide as many boards as possible.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 