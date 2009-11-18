Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Communication the Key to Retaining Customers

Let relationships lapse and risk losing the golden goose

By Craig Greene | November 18, 2009 | 2:29 p.m.

To retain current customers, you need to keep in touch with them. Let these relationships lapse, and you risk losing the golden goose — that loyal and dependable source of business and referrals that has been the key to longtime success.

The good news? There are more ways than ever to stay close to your customers. Here are some ideas:

» Acknowledge customers by sending thank-you notes and special occasion cards (birthday, anniversary, holiday, etc.).

» Send informational fliers and include a discount coupon or gift certificate.

» Celebrate your business anniversary with an open house for customers.

» Mail a monthly or quarterly newsletter, chock full of practical information and useful tips. Include contact information, but avoid the heavy sell. Position yourself as the go-to solution source.

» Invite them to a networking event or trade conference that you regularly attend.

» Make each contact lead to the next. Before concluding a meeting or telephone conversation, schedule the date of your next contact.

However you choose to communicate, be authentic, patient, responsive and consistent. When you treat your customers with respect and give them more than they expect, the relationships will continue to glow like gold.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 