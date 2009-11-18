High Winds Batter South Coast; Gusts to 50 mph Possible

The National Weather Service on Wednesday night issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County, forecasting gusts as high as 50 mph until 9 a.m. Thursday. As the winds abated at dawn Thursday, the weather service downgraded the advisory to a “hazardous weather outlook.”



Officials said the conditions were caused by an increased northwest to north flow behind a dry cold front that moved through the region earlier in the day.

North winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, are expected in Carpinteria, Montecito and into Santa Barbara below San Marcos Pass on Wednesday night. High winds also are likely in the Dick Smith and San Rafael wilderness areas.

Northeast winds should decrease to about 7 mph Thursday as they shift to the west southwest, according to the weather service. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 40s with highs near 68 on Thursday.

The weather is likely to change again Friday, with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, increasing to a 50 percent chance Friday night.

Clear but cool conditions are forecast this weekend.

