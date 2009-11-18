Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:29 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

Making Space for Peace, One Chair at a Time

An artist peace chair is installed in the children’s area of the Santa Barbara library

By Christine Gallery | November 18, 2009 | 6:01 p.m.

On Nov. 12, an artist peace chair was installed in the children’s area of the Central Santa Barbara Public Library.

The wooden chair, painted blue, has a collage of images: the Earth from outer space, the solar system, and inscriptions with the words “Peace Chair” and “There is no way to peace. Peace is the way.”

The Peace Chair Project was established in January to “provide creative space for nonpunitive conflict resolution” by placing artist peace chairs in elementary schools, libraries and other similar public venues. It is hoped that the accessible public art serves to develop a culture of peace and facilitates learning within those organizations, communities and the world.

Artist Catalina McIsaac suggests enjoying and sharing the peace chair in new and creative ways. “Sit on the chair together and work out a problem,” McIsaac said. “Or sit on the chair to relax and find inspiration.”

The Peace Chair Project is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Cultural Development Foundation. The chair placed in the Central Library was partially funded by a Santa Barbara County Arts Commission grant. Another peace chair is at the Solvang Library.

Click here for more information about the project.

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 