MTD, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Team Up to ‘Stuff the Bus’

Santa will roll down State Street on Dec. 16 to collect unwrapped gifts for children of low-income families

Santa Barbara MTD and Peoples’ Self-Help Housing have teamed up for the annual Stuff the Bus holiday toy campaign.

At 10 a.m. Dec. 16, Santa Claus will make his fifth annual bus ride down State Street in Santa Barbara to collect hundreds of unwrapped gifts for children ages infant to 11 years for low-income families living at PSHH’s affordable-housing properties in southern Santa Barbara County.

In addition, toy boxes have been placed up and down State Street and other locations to collect gifts from the community.

To date, collection sites include all 10 Starbucks location from Carpinteria to Goleta, Barnes & Noble, Community West Bank, Deckers Outdoor Corp., Fresco Café at Five Points, Hotel Santa Barbara, LF Store, Santa Barbara MTD, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Nu Image Ad Group, Oliver & Espig Jewelers, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Ty Warner Sea Center and the YMCA.

Volunteers can participate in sorting and wrapping the toys and gift cards from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The gifts then will be transported to PSHH affordable rental complexes that afternoon, in time for their site holiday celebrations.

“Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s Stuff the Bus campaign collects and distributes holiday gifts for 600 low-income kids. This is a challenging year for everyone, but together we can make a difference,” PSHH executive director Jeanette Duncan. “For many of these children, this is the only gift that they receive at this time of year.”

To sponsor, to donate new toys or gift cards, or to volunteer, contact Monica Iverson at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing at 805.962.5152, x220 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.