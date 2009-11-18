Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps Votes to Increase Firefighting Resources

The legislation would authorize $2.2 billion a year in grants for city departments

By Emily Kryder | November 18, 2009 | 6:27 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday voted to provide local firefighters with the tools and resources they need to prevent and fight fires and keep communities safe.

At a time when many towns and cities are facing budget shortfalls and cuts to basic services, the Fire Grants Reauthorization Act (House Resolution 3791) would invest in crucial firefighter assistance programs that allow local fire departments to provide training, purchase equipment and vehicles, and hire personnel.

“This bill provides critical funding to safeguard our homes, our neighborhoods and — first and foremost — our families,” Capps said. “I’m proud to support the federal government’s efforts to provide fire departments on the South and Central Coasts and across the country with the resources to do their jobs in a safe and effective manner.”

The bipartisan legislation would authorize $2.2 billion a year in grants for local municipalities to upgrade crucial equipment and maintain adequate levels of personnel. It also would make it easier for local fire departments to access those critical funds by lowering matching requirements and modifying time commitments.

“Our local firefighters, both professional and volunteer, must have the best training and equipment at their disposal to keep our communities safe,” Capps said. “State and local governments are facing falling revenues and shrinking budgets, but even in these challenging economic times, they should never have to choose between balancing their budgets and providing adequate training and equipment to their fire personnel. This bill protects against that.”

The Fire Grants program has been providing funding to fire departments and other first responders since 2001. The grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including the purchase of equipment, firefighter health and safety programs, enhancing emergency medical services programs, and conducting fire education and prevention programs.

The bill is supported by the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Association of Fire Fighters, the National Volunteer Fire Council, the National Fire Protection Association and the Congressional Fire Services Institute.

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 