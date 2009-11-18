Santa Barbara School District Receives Good Neighbor Award

The district is recognized by the Red Cross, Capps and Nava for its efforts during recent fires

When the community was in crisis during recent fires, Santa Barbara School District site staff and district administrators worked around the clock to make sure students were safe to help meet the community’s needs for shelter for displaced families, housing for firefighters and landing sites for firefighting helicopters.

In recognition of that service, the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter presented the district with The Good Neighbor Award “for having made significant humanitarian contributions in support of the American Red Cross.”

A Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition was provided by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for “recognition of outstanding and invaluable service to the community.”

California Assemblyman Pedro Nava awarded the district with a Certificate of Recognition “for generous acts of selflessness and for outstanding contributions that strengthen our community.”

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.