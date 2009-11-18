Thomas Schultheis: The Importance of Continuing Education, Integrity for Realtors

What many people overlook and lose sight of is that the occupation and function of a Realtor is a great responsibility and necessity in our economy. Realtors, in reality, are service providers whose primary objective is to ethically, legally and professionally navigate the exchange of real estate.

The purchase of a home is universally regarded as the single largest transaction and investment most people make in their lifetime. Because of that fact, it is essential that Realtors are held in accordance to strict legal and ethical standards in order to ensure that homebuyers and sellers are not being taken advantage of.

As licensed Realtors, we are required to participate in continuing education programs in order to legally and properly serve the public. In addition to our legal requirements, there are myriad professional courses and designations that Realtors can complete to sharpen their skills and abilities in order to serve more effectively. The courses and designations range from environmental, legal and ethical in nature to becoming specialists in specific market segments or technological advances in our profession. All of these programs, courses and requirements are only part of our responsibility to the public.

Another important responsibility is to have the correct motivation behind all of our actions. No doubt that even the most knowledgeable and decorated Realtors can be ethically challenged at times, making it tremendously important for us to stay on top of our ever-changing regulations to maximize great service.

As a professional Realtor, I believe it is a fundamental obligation to be trustworthy and professional with those who rely on my expertise. If we can’t put our trust in the hands of others, then we, as a community, will fall short of our potential. What we do in terms of continuing education is essential to gain the trust of the public and overall integrity of our industry.

As prospective buyers or sellers, I encourage you to communicate with your Realtor if you ever have questions or concerns. We are here to share what we know and serve you.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Prudential California Realty and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .