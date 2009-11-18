Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 

Thomas Schultheis: The Importance of Continuing Education, Integrity for Realtors

Strict standards of responsibility and skills help serve homebuyers and sellers more effectively

By Thomas Schultheis | November 18, 2009 | 6:37 p.m.

What many people overlook and lose sight of is that the occupation and function of a Realtor is a great responsibility and necessity in our economy. Realtors, in reality, are service providers whose primary objective is to ethically, legally and professionally navigate the exchange of real estate.

Thomas Schultheis width=
Thomas Schultheis

The purchase of a home is universally regarded as the single largest transaction and investment most people make in their lifetime. Because of that fact, it is essential that Realtors are held in accordance to strict legal and ethical standards in order to ensure that homebuyers and sellers are not being taken advantage of.

As licensed Realtors, we are required to participate in continuing education programs in order to legally and properly serve the public. In addition to our legal requirements, there are myriad professional courses and designations that Realtors can complete to sharpen their skills and abilities in order to serve more effectively. The courses and designations range from environmental, legal and ethical in nature to becoming specialists in specific market segments or technological advances in our profession. All of these programs, courses and requirements are only part of our responsibility to the public.

Another important responsibility is to have the correct motivation behind all of our actions. No doubt that even the most knowledgeable and decorated Realtors can be ethically challenged at times, making it tremendously important for us to stay on top of our ever-changing regulations to maximize great service.

As a professional Realtor, I believe it is a fundamental obligation to be trustworthy and professional with those who rely on my expertise. If we can’t put our trust in the hands of others, then we, as a community, will fall short of our potential. What we do in terms of continuing education is essential to gain the trust of the public and overall integrity of our industry.

As prospective buyers or sellers, I encourage you to communicate with your Realtor if you ever have questions or concerns. We are here to share what we know and serve you.

— Thomas Schultheis is with Prudential California Realty and can be reached at 805.729.2802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 