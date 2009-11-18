Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Wrong-Way Driver Thwarted on Highway 101 at Summerland

CHP says Santa Barbara woman told officers she had been drinking

By James Richards | November 18, 2009 | 11:18 a.m.

About 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol dispatch broadcast a be-on-the-lookout call for a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on Highway 101 southbound. Two CHP officers responded with emergency lights and siren from Highway 101 southbound, just north of North Padaro Lane.

Within two minutes, CHP officers approached South Padaro Lane; they observed headlights approaching from the opposite direction. With emergency lights flashing, the officers flashed the spotlight back and forth in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The wrong-way vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, continued past the officers at about 70 mph and continued traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

The CHP officers exited the freeway at Santa Claus Lane and entered Highway 101 northbound. They attempted to get parallel with the Ford from the northbound side of the freeway. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies were traveling southbound, north of the Ford. The sheriff’s department started a traffic break to alert and slow traffic traveling southbound of the freeway.

The deputies observed the Ford approach from the opposite direction, in the center divider, at 25 to 30 mph. The Ford swerved directly toward the deputies, who took evasive action and were able to avoid a traffic collision.

The Ford continued northbound in the southbound traffic lanes. Deputies were able to get into position to parallel the Ford from the northbound side of the freeway. The deputies said the Ford was traveling in excess of 80 mph.

The CHP officers stopped southbound traffic on the freeway, just north of Sheffield Drive. They then observed the Ford deliberately turn left and travel off the freeway. It came to rest in a ditch along the freeway shoulder, just south of the Evans Avenue on-ramp.

Deputies and officers stopped several vehicles traveling southbound on the freeway, which would have been in the direct path of the wrong-way driver.

They contacted the driver, identified as Nora Angelica Reyes of Santa Barbara. Officers observed obvious signs of intoxication and placed Reyes under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reyes drove the wrong way on the freeway for about five minutes and traveled about five miles before being caught. There were no injuries or fatalities.

When questioned, Reyes told officers she had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house in Carpinteria earlier in the evening and was on her way home to Santa Barbara. Reyes was arrested for reckless driving while evading officers, wrong-way driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

— James Richards is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 