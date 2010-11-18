Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:34 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Congratulates Santa Barbara Teen for Cross-Country Bike Ride

Thomas Jessop meets with lawmakers to promote a parking program for the homeless

By Ashley Schapitl | November 18, 2010 | 2:59 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, met Thursday with Santa Barbara teenager Thomas Jessop and members of his family to congratulate him on his completion of a cross-country bicycle ride to increase awareness of homelessness and raise money for Half Homeless and New Beginnings.

During his journey, Jessop also sought to promote first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign to combat childhood obesity.

Jessop discussed an idea for legislation modeled after the Half Homeless program in Santa Barbara that allows individuals and families who do not have a permanent residence and live in their cars to park safely in public parking lots overnight.

“I was so pleased to meet with Thomas Jessop and his family this morning to congratulate him on completion of his remarkable 4,500-mile bike ride across the country, and his mission to raise awareness for the plight of the homeless, which too often is underreported,” Capps said. “I was thoroughly impressed by Thomas’ efforts to aid the half homeless across the country, and look forward to working with him to see if Santa Barbara’s safe parking program can be a model for others.”

During his visit to Washington, D.C, Jessop met with members of both the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to discuss his idea.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
