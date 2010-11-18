City of Goleta Offices to Close Thanksgiving Week
City Hall will reopen Monday, Nov. 29
By Valerie Kushnerov | November 18, 2010 | 6:07 p.m.
To accommodate voluntary furloughs and in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, City of Goleta offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 26.
City Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.
— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.
