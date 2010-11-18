Elaine Abercrombie: The Art of Home Staging

A “staged” home always makes an impression on buyers, and it’s a marketing tool you should consider — particularly if you’ll be moved out of your home while it’s listed for sale.

Your chosen Realtor may already have connections to staging professionals, but if you’re going to conduct your own interviews, here are some points to cover.

First, it’s an absolute must to meet in person and to see his or her portfolio. Many stagers often have specialties, so you’ll want to know what experience the person has preparing your type of home, and working with listings that are in your selling price range.

You want to be sure that the furnishings and decor the stager provides are appropriate for your setting.

Next, focus on the stager’s training and background. Since this realty-related industry is largely unregulated, you’ll be responsible for asking whether he or she has been trained, and whether he or she has any certifications.

If the stager you’re interviewing also has some background in real estate, that’s a bonus, because there’s more to marketing your home than interior appeal, and any other ideas brought to the table won’t hurt.

Ultimately, it may be simpler for you to just ask your Realtor for recommendations, because it’s likely that the Realtor has already screened several stagers for skill and professionalism, and can make a perfect match for your needs.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .