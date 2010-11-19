Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Keyed Up for Saturday Matinée

Afternoon concert will feature piano and flutes, piano and voice, and solo piano

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 19, 2010 | 2:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer its November matinée concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in its favorite venue, the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Maya by Ian Clarke will lead off Saturday’s concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club.

As always, admission is free and the public is invited.

The program will include Maya (2000) by Ian Clarke (born in 1964) and the Hungarian Fantasy of Franz Doppler (1821-83) as performed by the Silver Winds, with Erin McKibben and Beverly Brossmann on flutes and Elijah Langdon Quetin on piano.

Then, pianist Robert Else will play four solo pieces by Johannes Brahms (1833-97): the Ballade in G-Minor, Opus 118, No. 3, the Intermezzo in A-Major, Opus 118, No. 2, the Intermezzo in B-Flat Minor, Opus 117, No. 2, and the Capriccio in D-Minor, Opus 116, No. 7.

The afternoon will conclude with soprano Evie Rangel and pianist Margaret Halbig performing four tunes from the Serate musicali/Musical Evenings (“La pastorella delle alpi,” “La partenza,” “L’orgia” and “La promessa”) by Gioacchino Rossini (1792-1868).

Take note, all ye who have complained about my use of the spelling “flautist” rather than “flutist” — the eminent Clarke calls himself a “flautist/composer.”

He describes his Maya as follows: “A beautifully dreamy and accessible piece using a few note bends … The title is in reference to the meaning ‘illusion’ rather than the South American civilisation.”

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

