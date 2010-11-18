Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Chamber Choir Goes ‘Americana’

The UCSB Chamber Choir will perform a concert called “Americana” at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the chapel at St. Anthony’s Seminary, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

Founder and guiding light Michel Marc Gervais will lead the choir in a concert organized around choral music from North America. The choir is now preparing for its 15th anniversary concert tour to France in 2011 and a significant collaboration with the choir school that Gervais founded at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Gervais has announced his intention to include, among other works, 20th-century American and Canadian choral music throughout the 2010-11 season.

This Friday’s concert will include Canadian aboriginal music (the Salish Song and Inuit Hunting Song by Derek Healey); madrigals by 20th-century American composers Stephen Paulus (Splendid Jewel) and Irving Fine (The Hour Glass); choral works by 21st century American composers Joshua Shank (Musica Animam Tangens) and the inevitable Eric Whitacre (Lux aurumque, “her sacred spirit soars”); as well as arrangements of African-American spirituals and American folk songs by the likes of Norman Luboff, Harry Burleigh, John Rutter and Mark Sirett.

Admission to the concert is $15 for the general public and $7 for students, with a donation collected at the door.

