Schneider Celebrates Her 40th Birthday with Fundraiser Party

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider celebrated her 40th birthday at a party Thursday night at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club thrown by The Fund for Santa Barbara and the Environmental Defense Center.

The fundraiser party was an idea knocked around by Schneider and Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, and was packed with well-wishers.

“You only turn 40 once, and it’s a good time to celebrate,” Schneider said. “I’ve always been a fan of The Fund for Santa Barbara and the EDC.”

Schneider said she wanted something simple — with no speeches — and a fundraiser was the perfect idea.

“I’m grateful they threw the party and let me be the excuse,” she said.

