Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Jose Tenorio

He is recognized for his dedication, hard work, maturity and encouragement of others

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Jose Tenorio as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for November.

Tenorio was nominated by teacher Eddie Torres, who recognized Tenorio’s dedication, hard work, maturity and encouragement of other students to work hard.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque is given to each Student of the Month in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. It’s a proud moment for students and their parents.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.