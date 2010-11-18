Win Streak Continues for San Marcos Marching Band

The San Marcos High School Marching Band won another competition Saturday at the Oxnard High School Band Competition.

The Royals received first place for band and first place for Auxiliary (color guard) while defeating all 1A-, 2A- and 3A-sized marching bands — more than 20 bands in all.

“As a member of the band, I see the show everyday so when we get into a performance situation the band tends to get down on itself for show flaws,” Drum Major Preston Nunez said. “However, we put on a great show, and we were pleased with the results. Despite the excitement and fun, we have to get down to business this week because we have another competition very soon.”

Nunez also credited Front Ensemble instructor Perry Brooks, a former band member and San Marcos alumnus.

“She is a lifesaver for the band by being there when we need her and going above and beyond for the band,” Nunez said.

The Royals will compete in this Saturday’s Moorpark High School Band Competition.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.