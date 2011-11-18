Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara to Host Thanksgiving Dinner

Rep. Capps and volunteers from Santa Barbara Bank & Trust will be on hand to help serve

By Vickie Prezelin for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | November 18, 2011 | 3:14 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara plans to feed more than 200 people at its annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the club, 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

Notable volunteers at this year’s event will be Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and executives from Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, the sponsor the event.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust will contribute volunteers to help set up, clean and serve guests. Rep. Capps will be on hand to help serve, marking her sixth year participating in the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The event is a partnership between the Boys & Girls Club, the Alumni Association, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and the club’s Women’s Auxiliary to feed the community and club families during the Thanksgiving holiday.

— Vickie Prezelin is an administrative assistant for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

