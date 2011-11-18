Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony Trumps All with Beethoven

Concerts Saturday and Sunday will feature guest soloist and piano virtuoso Hong Xu

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 18, 2011 | 1:51 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony, conducted by Music Director Nir Kabaretti, will play its November concerts this weekend at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Granada Theatre.

Beethoven the Thunderer is less important to us than Beethoven the poet.
Beethoven the Thunderer is less important to us than Beethoven the poet. (Josef Michael Steiler portrait, 1820)

The guest soloist will be Music Academy of the West alumnus and piano virtuoso Hong Xu.

The program for these concerts bears the title “Beethoven Emperor,” and there are only (!) two works on it, both by Ludwig van Beethoven: the Symphony No. 6 in F-Major, Opus 68, “Pastoral” (1808) and the Concerto No. 5 in Eb-Major for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 73, the “Emperor” (1810). Xu will, of course, serve as soloist in the concerto.

One of the fascinating things about this program is that neither of the works on it bears much of a familial resemblance to any other work by Beethoven, not even — or, especially not — to each other.

The mythological figure most closely associated with this composer is Prometheus, the Titan who gave man the gift of fire (and was punished in a singularly nasty way for his crime). The comparison is apt, but misleading. Beethoven struck plenty of sparks with his music, shot bolts of lightning and made furious thunder. And there is plenty of thunder and lightning in the two works under consideration.

But the Beethoven I have come to love above all others is Beethoven the poet — mysterious, sentimental and sublime. The love of the countryside and nature, so exquisitely expressed in the “Pastoral,” is not the peasant’s love of land, but the refugee’s love of peace and happiness, a love all the more poignant because the poet knows he must return to the turmoil of his work and society. It is a nature poem by one who must have felt he was seeing all this for the last time.

As for the concerto, it is the haunting, gliding second theme that first draws me in, and then the heart-on-sleeve romance of the second movement, which almost sobs. (“Don’t be afraid to show emotion,” John Ford told John Wayne. “It’s the only thing that reaches people.”)

Beethoven took all the pain and sorrow in his life and transformed it into hard-won joy, so that he could truly say, “No one who really understands my music can ever know unhappiness again.” And no music is easier for us all to understand than Beethoven’s.

Tickets are available through the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 