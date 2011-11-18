Kids Draw Architecture to Host Annual Gallery Exhibition, Holiday Reception

Works will be on display at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, and calendars are on sale

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the annual Kids Draw Architecture gallery exhibition, on view from Dec. 9 to Jan. 6.

The public is invited to attend a festive holiday reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Architectural Foundation Gallery, in the historic Acheson House at 229 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbar. Refreshments will be served.

2012 Kids Draw Architecture calendars containing selected children’s drawings are now available for purchase, and will also be available during the event. KDA calendar locations include Chaucers Book Store, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Book Den and the Architectural Foundation.

This year’s sketch sessions were held at Lotusland, the Santa Barbara Mission and the Lobero Theater. The youths’ drawings reflect the architectural styles of these beautiful historic buildings and gardens.

Celebrating a tradition of more than 20 years, the Kids Draw Architecture program brings together professional architects and artists to sketch significant buildings with Santa Barbara County children of all ages. KDA was developed by the Architectural Foundation to enrich community awareness of the built environment by encouraging young people to sketch our architectural landmarks.

Architectural Foundation Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and by appointment.

— Nancy Clare Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.

