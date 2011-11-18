Letter to the Editor: Vote Out Career Politicians

Every American citizen of voting age has a “first-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to select a true citizen candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives this election cycle.

Americans don’t have to vote for “the lesser of the two evils” or express their protest by voting for a “no-chance” third-party candidate any longer.

Our nation needs your attention and involvement in the political process like never before. Today we are being destroyed, not by a foreign enemy but from within by 500 or so of our fellow Americans: career politicians. Their neglect of “my country first” is destroying our country. We simply must replace most of Congress now! You now have a chance to bring about real change.

Tim Cox, a true modern-day patriot, has designed a very workable plan. It’s called GOOOH (Get Out Of Our House) and pronounced like the word “go.” GOOOH “is a nonpartisan plan to place 435 citizen representatives on the ballot in 2012, competing for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.” The plan is so simple. You can be proud of Congress again.

Learn all about it at www.goooh.com, then step up and do your part. Otherwise, nothing is going to change.

Glen Terrell

Arlington, Texas