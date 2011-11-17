Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall to Host Open House Sunday at New Campus

Families can observe teachers in action, tour the facilities and ask questions of staff, students and alumni

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | November 17, 2011 | 4:37 p.m.

Joyce Luy, director of admissions at Providence Hall and recently retired dean of admissions at Westmont College, will welcome families and prospective students to tour the independent, college preparatory school campus beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

The school relocated to a campus at 630 E. Canon Perdido St. over the summer.

Providence Hall provides Christian faith-based liberal arts education to students in grades 7 to 12.

Luy said the goal of holding an open house is “to provide a glimpse into this unique educational opportunity here in Santa Barbara.”

The afternoon’s activities include watching teachers in action in mini-classes, touring the campus, learning about athletic and arts offerings, and asking questions of current and alumni students as well as current school families and alumni families. Information will be provided on applying for admission and on the school’s tuition assistance program.

Preregistration is encouraged but not required. Click here to RSVP.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

