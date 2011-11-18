Instruments 4 SB Youth Drive Collecting New, Used Music Equipment

Community is urged to 'play it forward' on behalf of local young musicians

The third annual Instruments 4 SB Youth drive is a wonderful collaboration between the Santa Barbara Bowl, Notes for Notes, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Laura Inks & Associates and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The drive collects new and used music instruments and equipment from the community for disbursement to young musicians through the Santa Barbara Unified School District and nonprofit organizations.

More than 200 instruments have been collected and distributed to local youths through previous instrument drives.

“It was amazing to see the quantity and quality of instruments donated by the community that will benefit not only Notes for Notes, in helping to build a ‘library’ of instruments to loan to deserving kids in the community, but also the school music programs,” said Philip Gilley, executive director of Notes for Notes.

Play It Forward

Do you have an instrument you no longer play collecting dust in your home? Are you storing music equipment that you no longer need? Consider donating it to this year’s Instruments 4 SB Youth drive.

Donors are encouraged to include a personal note for the new owner. Drop off locations through Nov. 30 include Nick Rail Music at 2801 De la Vina St., Business First Bank at 1035 State St., the Santa Barbara Education Foundation at 1330 State, Suite 203, and Santa Barbara Sheet Music at 1036 Santa Barbara St.

Instruments will be donated to local schools and arts organizations working with kids.

Call 805.284.9125 for more information or to make a cash donation toward instruments. Click here for the instrument drive’s Facebook page.

— Julie Sorenson is the development director for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.