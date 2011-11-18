Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Body Found, Man Seriously Burned in Santa Barbara Storage Unit Fire

Burn victim is identified as 62-year-old Justin Mezey of Santa Barbara; his condition remains unknown

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | November 18, 2011 | 4:38 a.m.

A woman was found dead in the rubble of a fire at an industrial storage unit on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside on Thursday night, and police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances of the blaze and the death.

One man, 62-year-old Justin Mezey of Santa Barbara, was injured in the fire, which was discovered at 2 S. Quarantina St. by police patrolling the neighborhood around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police Lt. James Pfleging, officers were in the vicinity of Calle Cesar Chavez and Yanonali Street when they observed smoke and flames erupting from a storage area on Quarantina Street near Carpinteria Street. Pfleging said officers found Mezey at the scene. He was conscious but had serious burns.

He was transported by paramedics to the Cottage Trauma Center, then later to a burn center in the Los Angeles area. His condition was not known Friday evening.

Pfleging said firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and discovered the body during a subsequent search of the fire scene. As a result, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Fire Investigation Task Force and police detectives were called in.

The dead woman’s identity has not been released but the Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. She was found in a makeshift living area within the storage yard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.


View Larger Map

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 