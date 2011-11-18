State Street Ballet ‘Nutcracker’ Dancers to Appear in Saks Fifth Avenue Windows

The ballerinas will be on display from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 10

Dressed in Nutcracker costumes, State Street Ballet dancers will be human mannequins in Saks Fifth Avenue store windows Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

State Street’s professional ballerinas can be seen from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10 in the store at 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara. The displays will feature scenes from The Nutcracker, including the beautiful Snow Scene complete with dancers in flake-covered tutus and a sleeping Clara with her nutcracker doll.

Dancers Julia De Paoli and Jenny Sherry of Gustafson Dance will play their parts on Dec. 3, and De Paoli will be joined by Melody Collins on Dec. 10.

“The Nutcracker ballerinas make for the perfect holiday display,“ said Jennifer Phillips of State Street Ballet. “Adorned in elaborate costumes, it will be magical for State Street shoppers to see them bring their characters to life.”

Saks Fifth Avenue has been an advocate for the State Street Ballet over the years and has hosted private shopping parties and events.

“Saks is happy to support our local professional ballet company, State Street Ballet,” Saks spokeswoman Kristi Marks said. “Stop by and see them in the window.”

State Street Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at the Granada Theatre on at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. For tickets, call the Granada box office at 805.899.2222 or click here.

— Barbara Burger is the marketing director for State Street Ballet.