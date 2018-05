Meet a Princess at Dos Pueblos High

The school's PTSA is showing Enchanted this Sunday, and your child can pose with a princess, too.

Kendra Fellows, Jack Kessel, Toby Reaper and Patricia Westley are among the royalty who will greet children attending Sunday’s showing of Enchanted at the Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Center. (Denice Fellows photo) Kendra Fellows, Jack Kessel, Toby Reaper and Patricia Westley are among the royalty who will greet children attending Sunday’s showing ofat the Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Center. (Denice Fellows photo)

If your child has ever dreamed of meeting a princess, he or she will have a chance Sunday.

The Dos Pueblos High PTSA will be showing the movieat the Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Center. Children will be able to have their pictures taken with princesses beginning at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., drummers will usher everyone inside the Performing Arts Center for a sing-along and viewing of

Come dressed as a prince or princess or your favorite Disney character and enjoy this great family event.

A $5 donation per person or $20 per family is requested. Proceeds benefit the Dos Pueblos High PTSA.

Cristina Wilson is a Dos Pueblos High parent.