Village Properties’ Rental Listings Available

Village Properties Realtors’ has the following rental listings in its database. Please check with the agents as some listings may no longer be available.

Montecito

Peaceful Compound $10,000

Estate in gorgeous park-like setting available soon. Gracious, remodeled home + separate guest house and studio. Pool and pavilion.

Dana Istre/Florence Formby, 805.695.7268

Pepper Hill $7,500

Mountain views, 3 bedroom/3 bath Spanish, 1+/- acre, pool and spa, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, 2-car garage, open feeling w/ French doors. Cecilia 805.895.3834/Don 805.895.3833

Montecito del Mar $6,000

Lovely condo near the Biltmore, beach and Coast Village Road. Vacation rental, completely furnished, 2-car attached garage. Available immediately!

Gayle Lofthus 805.689.9011

Traditional Home $6,000

3/3 home in Montecito Union School district in lovely secluded setting. Wood floors, fireplace, dining room, patios, rose garden.

Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Montecito Upper Village $5,900Chic Mediterranean townhome built in 2002. 2 bedroom suites + convertible office/den, 3.5 bathrooms, unfurnished.Paul 805.455.8055/Bridget 805.886.1300

Charming Cottage $3,900

Charming 3/3 cottage with pleasant ocean views on approximately 2 acres. Wood floors, fireplace, terrace, mature landscaping.

Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Great Location! $3,800/$3,500

Nicely decorated, furnished/unfurnished duplex, 2BR/2BA, fireplace. Close to beach, Biltmore and Coast Village Road. No smokers. No pets.

Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Hope Ranch

Hope Ranch Lake View $9,800

Spacious Bermuda-style home, newly remodeled. Lake/golf course views. 3 en suite bedrooms + guest suite and detached guest house, pool and cabana.

Colleen Parent Beall 805.895.5881

Amazing Views! $4,995

Four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with detached studio/guest house and pool. Set on golf course with amazing views.

Ian Haggerty 805.452.1647

Santa Barbara

Ocean View Splendor $8,250

Spectacular, private 4-bedroom European contemporary home w/ magnificent ocean views on Santa Barbara’s Riviera. Fully furnished.

Jackie Walters 805.570.0558

Mission Canyon Area $2,800

Charming, fully furnished 4/2 Spanish home. Living room and family room with fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen. Available March 15 until end of July.

Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Luxury Condo $2,500

Beautiful 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms on the Mesa, walking distance to the beach and SBCC, 2 fireplaces, 2-car garage, vaulted ceilings in great room w/ fireplace.

Cecilia 805.895.3834/Don 805.895.3833

Spacious Duplex $2,395

Upper State Street single level 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms near Hope School. Redone inside, laundry hookup, 1-car garage. No smokers. No pets.

Janine Michaud 805.879.1413

Santa Barbara Riviera $1,850

Delightful, furnished studio. Artistic feeling, tall windows, kitchenette, secluded patio. No garage! Available for 1 month or longer. Pet considered.

Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Carpinteria

New Construction $3,950

Well appointed, travertine floors, Viking kitchen, cherrywood cabinetry, over-sized garage. 3/3 on large lot.

Carolyn Wood 805.886.3838

Polo Field Condo $2,800

Beautifully remodeled 2BR/2BA w/ fireplace, washer/dryer, pool, 1 covered parking space, ocean, island, polo field views, includes utilities. No smokers. No pets. Month-to-month.

Lali Busboom 805.453.2703

Click here for more information or call Village Properties Realtors at 805.683.7300.

Kelly McClean is Village Properties Realtors’ marketing coordinator.