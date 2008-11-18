Village Properties’ Rental Listings Available

Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:43 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

By Kelly McClean | November 18, 2008 | 1:11 p.m.

Village Properties Realtors’ has the following rental listings in its database. Please check with the agents as some listings may no longer be available.

Montecito

Peaceful Compound $10,000
Estate in gorgeous park-like setting available soon. Gracious, remodeled home + separate guest house and studio. Pool and pavilion.
Dana Istre/Florence Formby, 805.695.7268

Pepper Hill $7,500
Mountain views, 3 bedroom/3 bath Spanish, 1+/- acre, pool and spa, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, 2-car garage, open feeling w/ French doors.  Cecilia 805.895.3834/Don 805.895.3833

Montecito del Mar $6,000
Lovely condo near the Biltmore, beach and Coast Village Road. Vacation rental, completely furnished, 2-car attached garage. Available immediately!
Gayle Lofthus 805.689.9011

Traditional Home $6,000
3/3 home in Montecito Union School district in lovely secluded setting. Wood floors, fireplace, dining room, patios, rose garden. 
Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Montecito Upper Village $5,900
Chic Mediterranean townhome built in 2002. 2 bedroom suites + convertible office/den, 3.5 bathrooms, unfurnished.
Paul 805.455.8055/Bridget 805.886.1300

Charming Cottage $3,900
Charming 3/3 cottage with pleasant ocean views on approximately 2 acres. Wood floors, fireplace, terrace, mature landscaping.
Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Great Location! $3,800/$3,500
Nicely decorated, furnished/unfurnished duplex, 2BR/2BA, fireplace. Close to beach, Biltmore and Coast Village Road. No smokers. No pets.
Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Hope Ranch

Hope Ranch Lake View $9,800
Spacious Bermuda-style home, newly remodeled. Lake/golf course views. 3 en suite bedrooms + guest suite and detached guest house, pool and cabana.
Colleen Parent Beall 805.895.5881

Amazing Views! $4,995
Four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with detached studio/guest house and pool. Set on golf course with amazing views.
Ian Haggerty 805.452.1647

Santa Barbara

Ocean View Splendor $8,250
Spectacular, private 4-bedroom European contemporary home w/ magnificent ocean views on Santa Barbara’s Riviera. Fully furnished.
Jackie Walters 805.570.0558

Mission Canyon Area $2,800
Charming, fully furnished 4/2 Spanish home. Living room and family room with fireplace, dining room, large eat-in kitchen. Available March 15 until end of July.
Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Luxury Condo $2,500
Beautiful 2 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms on the Mesa, walking distance to the beach and SBCC, 2 fireplaces, 2-car garage, vaulted ceilings in great room w/ fireplace.
Cecilia 805.895.3834/Don 805.895.3833

Spacious Duplex $2,395
Upper State Street single level 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms near Hope School. Redone inside, laundry hookup, 1-car garage. No smokers. No pets.
Janine Michaud 805.879.1413

Santa Barbara Riviera $1,850
Delightful, furnished studio. Artistic feeling, tall windows, kitchenette, secluded patio. No garage! Available for 1 month or longer. Pet considered.
Dana Istre/Florence Formby 805.695.7268

Carpinteria

New Construction $3,950
Well appointed, travertine floors, Viking kitchen, cherrywood cabinetry, over-sized garage. 3/3 on large lot.
Carolyn Wood 805.886.3838

Polo Field Condo $2,800
Beautifully remodeled 2BR/2BA w/ fireplace, washer/dryer, pool, 1 covered parking space, ocean, island, polo field views, includes utilities. No smokers. No pets. Month-to-month.
Lali Busboom 805.453.2703

Click here for more information or call Village Properties Realtors at 805.683.7300.

Kelly McClean is Village Properties Realtors’ marketing coordinator.

