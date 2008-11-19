Boil-Water Order Canceled

It is no longer necessary to boil tap water or to consume bottled water.

The City of Santa Barbara Water System in conjunction with the California Department of Public Health and Santa Barbara County Environmental Health have determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, water in all burned areas is safe to drink, including the residences on 2140 to 2500 Mount Calvary Road and 2225 and 2300 Gibraltar Road, where a boil-water order advisory was previously in effect.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >