Boil-Water Order Canceled
By City of Santa Barbara | November 19, 2008 | 2:00 p.m.
A boil-water order issued Friday because of the Tea Fire has been canceled.
The City of Santa Barbara Water System in conjunction with the California Department of Public Health and Santa Barbara County Environmental Health have determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, water in all burned areas is safe to drink, including the residences on 2140 to 2500 Mount Calvary Road and 2225 and 2300 Gibraltar Road, where a boil-water order advisory was previously in effect.
It is no longer necessary to boil tap water or to consume bottled water.
To turn water service back on within the city, call Santa Barbara’s Water Distribution Office at 805.564.5413.
