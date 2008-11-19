City, County Close Parks and Trails Affected by Tea Fire
By County and City of Santa Barbara | November 19, 2008 | 3:58 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Parks Department has closed Cold Springs Trail, affected by the Tea Fire, until further notice.
In addition, the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department
has closed the following parks and recreational trail, also affected by the Tea Fire, until further notice:
» Parma Park
» Skofield Park
» Rattlesnake Canyon Trail
For more Tea Fire information, click here for the county’s Web site, or click here for the city’s Web site.
