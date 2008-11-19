County Sets up Animal Assistance Phone Line for Tea Fire Victims

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has established a phone line for people needing assistance with their animals after the Tea Fire or those offering to help.

Donations of food, bedding, blankets and towels, kitty litter and other general animal care supplies are needed. Officials also are maintaining a database of people who are able to offer foster homes for animals and those who are requesting assistance for temporary placement of their companion animals.

Donations of food or supplies can be brought to the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta.

The ASAP volunteer cat organization, which operates at the county animal shelter, has done extensive coordination of lost and found cats from the fire area. Call 805.683.3368 for more information.

A fund to assist with medical care for injured animals also has been established. Many of the animals that have been found after the fire are injured and require medical treatment.

For more information, call the animal assistance line at 805.681.4332.