Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:24 am | Overcast 53º

 
 
 

Jackknifed Rig Blocks Northbound Highway 101, Spills Diesel Fuel

By Daniel Barba | November 19, 2008 | 10:22 a.m.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer rig blocked all lanes of northbound Highway 101 south of Casitas Pass Road early Wednesday morning.

Units from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County and Carpinteria fire departments arrived about 3:30 a.m. to find all lanes blocked, about 110 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway and extensive damage to the guardrail and concrete undercrossing at Carpinteria Creek, with a small amount of diesel spilled into the creek.

Carlos Figueroa, 28, of Los Angeles was northbound on Highway 101 driving a 2001 Freightliner big rig in the No. 2 lane at about 55 mph. He made a turning movement that caused him to lose control of the truck. The Freightliner ran off the right shoulder, hitting the guardrail and the undercrossing. It came to rest in all lanes of the highway.

The impact to the guardrail and undercrossing ruptured the fuel tanks of the Freightliner and spilled diesel fuel onto the roadway and partially into Carpinteria Creek.

The California Department of Fish & Game, Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and other public agencies were notified and responded to the scene to collaborate on the cleanup of the diesel.

All northbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours for scene cleanup, investigation and vehicle removal.

The northbound Casitas Pass Road offramp is expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m. for repairs.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

Officer Dan Barba is a public affairs officer for the California Highway Patrol-Santa Barbara Area.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 