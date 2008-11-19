Kiwanis, City Parks Program to Treat Disabled to Holiday Feast
By Kathleen Sullivan | November 19, 2008 | 3:31 p.m.
The traditional Thanksgiving dinner served by members of the Santa Barbara Kiwanis Club and the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s Adapted Programs will be served to all residents with developmental and physical disabilities at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
The co-sponsors have organized the event for the past 30 years, and it has grown from serving 50 dinners to more than 200.
Other sponsors this year include Classic Party Rentals, the Berryman, Tri-Counties Regional Center, UCP Work Inc. and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.
RSVPs with a name and phone number are required. Call 805.564.5421.
Kathleen Sullivan represents Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation.
